Kansas ranked as third most federally independent state

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study found that Kansas is one of the most federally independent states in the nation.

With states having received billions in COVID-19 pandemic aid, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for 2022′s Most and Least Federally Dependent States - and Kansas ranked third from the bottom.

WalletHub said the report shows how economically independent states are from the federal government. However, it said the oxymoron in the situation is that states with a higher level of federal dependence are likely to be better positioned to handle the pandemic as much relief has come from the federal government.

To find which states are the most dependent on the feds, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states based on return on taxes paid to the federal government, federal funding as a share of state revenue, and share of federal jobs.

Source: WalletHub

Kansas ranked as the third most federally independent state. Based on residents’ dependency, the state ranked 37th. Based on the state government’s dependency, Kansas ranked 47th.

The most federally independent states are:

  1. Delaware
  2. New Jersey
  3. Kansas
  4. Utah
  5. Washington

The most federally dependent states are:

  1. Alaska
  2. Mississippi
  3. Kentucky
  4. West Virginia
  5. Montana

Kansas ranked 48th for dependency on the federal government with a tax rate rank of 47, meaning the state has a low dependency and high taxes. WalletHub said it also ranked Kansas 21st for GDP per Capita, meaning the state also has a low dependency and a high GDP.

To read the full study, click HERE.

