Kansas officials warn light goose hunters of avian flu threat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are warning hunters about the threat avian flu can cause to domestic birds as they rear up for light geese.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says domestic poultry flocks - like geese - in the Sunflower State are at an increased risk of getting the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

KDWP said the Avian flu - or HPAI - is a highly contagious influenza type A virus carried by wild waterfowl and can cause severe illness or sudden death in domestic poultry flocks.

Because light goose hunters are likely to encounter wild birds this time of year, the Department has asked hunters to engage in best practices to minimize the inadvertent spread of the virus.

“Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is carried by ducks, geese and shorebirds and presents itself differently in different species,” said Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) wildlife disease coordinator Shane Hesting. “Some wild birds carry it without symptoms, while some get sick and die. There is also the chance the virus is adapting and becoming more virulent, so we must be as vigilant as possible to prevent unintentional spread to new areas.”

KDWP said hunters should know HPAI is carried by ducks, shorebirds and geese - including light geese. It said at-risk birds include raptors, domestic poultry (like chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks, geese and guinea fowl), cranes, swans and scavenger birds like vultures, magpies, crows and pelicans.

Following exposure, KDPW said hunters should know HPAI can remain present in an environment for extended periods of time, including cold, untreated water for two weeks or more.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases ov these avian influenza viruses have been found in the U.S. It also said avian flu does not present a risk to food safety when poultry and eggs are handled and cooked properly.

KDWP said hunters should wear nitrile gloves when they handle or clean wild birds, wash their hands and arms thoroughly with soap and water and change clothes and shoes right after - especially before approaching domestic flocks. It said hunters should also keep wild waterfowl separate from domestic birds, do not let domestic birds roam in areas frequented by wild waterfowl or where waterfowl has been cleaned or disposed of.

The Department also said hunters should not transport sick or dead birds, wild or domestic, away from where they were found. To report a sick bird, hunters should call the Emporia Research and Survey office at 620-342-0658.

“KDWP continues to work alongside our partners at the state and federal level to monitor this virus, but minimizing its spread requires the help of everyone, hunters included” added Hesting. “Stay vigilant, follow proper biosecurity protocols, and if something doesn’t appear right in a flock, be sure to report it.”

For more information about the avian flu in Kansas, click HERE.

