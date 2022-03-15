Advertisement

Kansas libraries to offer free, one-day state park passes in 2022

FILE - A storm forms over Wilson Lake, a state park in Kansas, on May 26.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas libraries and the Department of Wildlife have teamed up to offer free one-day passes to state parks in 2022.

As a new 2022 pilot program, Kansas Senator Kristen O’Shea (R-Shawnee) says Kansas State Parks has teamed up with local libraries to provide free one-day state park permits.

O’Shea said the program is meant to provide a way for all Kansans to visit State Parks without the financial burden of an entrance fee.

“I am delighted that our libraries and state parks are partnering together in this pilot program that will ensure all Kansans have access to our incredible state parks this spring and summer,” said Sen. O’Shea. “My profound thanks to all who helped make this happen.”

O’Shea said Christi McKenzie, Director of the Rossville Community Library reached out to hear to offer the idea after learning other states offer a similar program.

According to the Senator, the Northeast Kansas Library System helped the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to develop the program - then took the lead to develop the program.

O’Shea said the program is optional for libraries all over Kansas for a single-use, one-day permit - not a pass for 2022. She said libraries pay the cost of each permit.

Single-day passes to Kansas State Parks cost $5 per permit or $125 for a book of 25 permits.

To see a list of participating libraries or for more information, click HERE.

