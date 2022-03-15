Kansas governor continues push to end food sales tax

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas legislature is coming up to a hard deadline as this session nears an end. It’s as one of the governor’s key priorities this year - eliminating the state’s food sales tax - has yet to reach her desk.

Gov. Laura Kelly visited the Kansas Food Bank in Wichita on Tuesday to discuss her proposal. She has been calling on lawmakers to eliminate the state’s food sales since last year, saying it will help Kansans as prices at the grocery store continue to rise. She says save families more than $500 every year.

While a number of bills introduced this session tackle the state’s 6.5% food sales tax rate, none have reached a floor vote in either the House or Senate.

A Senate committee passed out a bill in February that would bring the food sales tax rate down to zero, but it wouldn’t take effect until January 2024. The full Senate has yet to act on it.

On Tuesday, a House committee worked on its own version of a food sales tax bill that would lower the food sales tax to 3.5% in July of this year. It would then reduce the sales tax on food by 1.2% every year until it reaches zero, if the budget stabilization fund, each year, has a balance of $100 million or greater.

Governor Kelly said she wants to see a straight elimination.

“It’s better for Kansans to get that total elimination now than to phase it in over time. It’s also much easier on our retailers. They won’t have to make the modifications year after year to get it to zero,” said the governor.

Gov. Kelly said her conversations with lawmakers on the food sales tax are ongoing.

The Kansas Legislature will adjourn on April 1, which is the drop-dead date for most bills to be passed.

