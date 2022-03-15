Jury selected for trial in Washburn football player’s murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jury selection wrapped Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Washburn University football player in April 2019.

The goal of questioning was to root out bias from the 190 potential jurors kept for questioning.

Judge Cheryl Rios told 13 NEWS Tuesday evening 12 jurors and three alternates had been selected .

They will decide whether 21-year-old Francisco Mendez is guilty of first-degree murder.

Mendez is charged in an April 2019 shooting near SW 13th and Lane that killed Ichabod player Dwane Simmons.

He also faces four counts of attempted murder for four teammates who were standing near Simmons including Corey Ballentine who was wounded.

Mendez is also charged with several aggravated robbery incidents in the days before and after the shooting.

Potential jurors were asked their thoughts on the criminal justice system and if they have any personal experience that may prevent them from being impartial jurors.

The jury pool was also asked if they felt comfortable going forward as a juror given the nature of the charges as well as their past history with the Shawnee County District Attorney’s office.

The questioning was continuing at the last check. If it wraps Tuesday, opening arguments would begin Wednesday.

