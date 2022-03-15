Advertisement

Gov. amends budget to include funds for new ‘housing trust fund’

Raises pay for Kansas Bureau of Investigation
FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the results of Kansas’ first housing needs assessment in 30 years now available, the Governor has released Budget Amendments to include funds to a new housing trust fund.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says an additional $50 million for affordable housing has been made available through her Budget Amendment released on Tuesday, March 15.

“Kansas is seeing historic economic growth, and we have to ensure we have long-term, sustainable funding to provide affordable housing for our workforce,” Gov. Kelly said. “A shortage of quality, affordable housing is a barrier to economic growth and development throughout the state - and particularly in rural Kansas. To continue to attract business, and the workforce needed to fill jobs, we must develop more affordable housing opportunities throughout the state.”

Kelly said the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation and the Office of Rural Prosperity in the Department of Commerce have completed 2021 comprehensive housing needs assessments. She said this was the first done in nearly three decades and addressed a shortage of data on existing housing resources, as well as current and projected needs.

The Governor said the Housing Needs Assessment found aging Kansas housing stock presents a significant challenge since the cost of renovation or new construction is now higher than the market value.

According to Kelly, the additional funding will establish the Rural Housing Revolving Loan Program to be given by the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation. She said the housing trust fund will be the first of its kind in the Sunflower State and is supported by a coalition of rural stakeholders.

Kelly said funding is also included to build on her initial investments in law enforcement agencies through the addition of $3.6 million for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation - including an increase to starting pay and current salaries to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of agents. She said the move also recognizes the rigorous vetting process KBI officers, forensic scientists and professional staff must endure to be hired.

To read the Governor’s full Budget Amendments, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash Sunday night at S.W. 53rd and Valencia Road southwest of Topeka claimed...
Man, 19, killed in crash Sunday night southwest of Topeka
Three girls died and a man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon...
Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas
Comedian donates $10K to LGBTQ+ organization after Topeka church group protests outside his comedy show
Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County...
Two arrested in south Topeka robbery Sunday morning
File image
KS State Bank reports losing nearly $200k in scam loan

Latest News

Carbondale Police search for the alleged vandals who tore the railing off the side porch of...
Carbondale Police on the hunt for alleged City Hall vandals
FILE - Kansas Statehouse
Kansas ranked as third most federally independent state
FILE
Local artists considered for Kansas Music Hall of Fame
Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla visits Homestead of Topeka
Mayor Padilla visits Homestead of Topeka, answers questions surrounding White Lakes Mall