As price of crude oil drops, gas prices hold nearly steady for past week in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices , which have been soaring for the past several weeks and recently reached an all-time high across the United States, held nearly steady for the past week as the price of crude oil dropped.

Some Topeka stations even lowered their prices from a week ago.

AAA reported Monday that the price of crude oil, which rose to $123 a barrel shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, had fallen below $110.

As a result, motorists the past week got a reprieve from skyrocketing gas prices, though experts say it’s unknown how long the drop will last.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas Tuesday morning in Topeka ranged from $3.84 to $3.97 a gallon.

A station at S.W. 6th and Lane was selling gas early Tuesday for $3.86 a gallon while another station a few blocks west at S.W. 6th and MacVicar had gas priced at $3.89 a gallon.

Experts attribute the steady -- and even dropping -- prices at the pump to a drop in the price of crude oil.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas hit $4.33 on Friday, March 11 -- marking the highest price for a gallon of gasoline ever recorded in the United States.

Prices then dropped a penny and held steady through the weekend and into Monday at $4.32, AAA said.

“It bears reminding that the cost of oil accounts for about 50% of what drivers pay at the pump,” said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. “This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher. It all depends on the direction of oil prices.”

AAA cited new data from the Energy Information Administration, which reported total domestic gasoline stocks dropped by 1.4 million barrels to 244.6 million barrels last week.

Meanwhile, gasoline demand rose slightly from 8.74 million barrels per day to 8.96 million barrels per day.

AAA says the increase in gas demand and a drop in total supply contribute to higher prices at the pump.

However, increasing oil prices play the lead role in pushing gas prices higher. Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.

AAA says the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline on Tuesday morning was $4.31.

That’s down a penny from Monday’s average price of $4.32 per gallon, but up 14 cents from the $4.17 of a week ago; 82 cents higher than the $3.49 of a month ago; and $1.45 higher than the $2.86 per gallon of a year ago.

In Kansas, AAA says, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Tuesday was $3.81 per gallon.

That’s the same price that was reported on Monday but eight cents higher than the $3.73 of a week ago; 63 cents higher than the $3.18 of a month ago; and $1.15 higher than the $2.66 of a year ago.

AAA said Tuesday’s average price for unleaded fuel in Shawnee County was $3.87 per gallon.

