Former Chiefs CB Ward heading to 49ers on three-year deal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs defensive secondary got a bit thinner late Monday night.

Former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward is heading to the Bay Area after agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers. That includes over $26 million guaranteed.

Former Chiefs’ CB Charvarius Ward intends to sign a three-year deal worth up to $42 million including $26.7 million guaranteed with the San Francisco 49ers, his agency @UniSportsMgmt told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Ward thanked Chiefs Kingdom for his time in KC and shared his appreciation for the team and organization.

Thanks #ChiefsKingdom for 4 great years. Blessed to have been a part of such a great organization. Great coaches, great fans, & a great team. Love y’all. — Charvarius Ward (@itslilmooney) March 15, 2022

He played four seasons with the Chiefs after the team acquired him in a trade from Dallas his rookie year.

The Chiefs did add another defensive back in former Texans safety Justin Reid and created some additional cap room by restructuring pass rusher Frank Clark’s contract.

