Former Chiefs CB Ward heading to 49ers on three-year deal

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) celebrates after intercepting a pass during...
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs defensive secondary got a bit thinner late Monday night.

Former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward is heading to the Bay Area after agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers. That includes over $26 million guaranteed.

Ward thanked Chiefs Kingdom for his time in KC and shared his appreciation for the team and organization.

He played four seasons with the Chiefs after the team acquired him in a trade from Dallas his rookie year.

The Chiefs did add another defensive back in former Texans safety Justin Reid and created some additional cap room by restructuring pass rusher Frank Clark’s contract.

