Following multiple incidents with inmates at Lansing, KDOC installs new warden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following multiple incidents with inmates at Lansing Correctional Facility, the Kansas Department of Corrections has installed a new warden.

Kansas Secretary of Corrections Jeff Zmuda says Chandler Cheeks has been chosen as the new warden at Lansing Correctional Facility and will begin his new role on April 17.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Cheeks has nearly three decades of experience with the Michigan Department of Corrections. He started his career as a correctional officer and moved through the ranks to the warden. He has experience as an inspector with internal affairs for the Michigan Department of Corrections and was appointed as warden at Thumb Creek Correctional Facility in Lapeer, Mich., in 2021.

“Chandler Cheeks brings to our system a diverse background gained through various roles and responsibility at facilities within the Michigan Department of Corrections, including his most recent role as warden,” Zmuda said. “He is committed to creating a positive culture at Lansing Correctional Facility that will support a safe environment and promote a sense of well-being.”

“In addition to his education and experience, Chandler values professional staff development that leads to positive change, which directly supports our strategic plan, Pathway for Success,” Zmuda continued.

KDOC said Cheeks earned his associate’s degree from Lansing Community College in Michigan and completed his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ferris State University in Big Rapids where he graduated cum laude. He also earned a master’s degree in criminal justice leadership and management from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. He also served as an adjunct professor at Ferris State for two years.

Lansing Correctional has a history of escapes, the most recent of which added prison time to an inmate’s sentence. In November, Dustin Frank Robinson who had escaped from the prison in 2019 was sentenced to 11 more years in prison. Also in 2019, Cal Henry Green III escaped the prison in a “green army dump truck.” In 2017, James Stewart II also escaped the prison and was captured by Kansas Highway Patrol in Topeka. And in 2013, three men escaped after they stole a pickup truck from the prison.

For more information about the Kansas Department of Corrections, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.