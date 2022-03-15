Advertisement

Driver flees wreck that injures passenger

A vehicle went off the roundabout at SE Rice Rd. and Sycamore St. March 14, 2022.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the driver in a wreck that injured a passenger.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday at SE Rice Rd. and Sycamore Dr., which is the I-70 exit.

Topeka Police say they received reports of a domestic dispute going on in a car. The vehicle went off the road at the roundabout, and down an embankment.

TPD says the driver had run off before officers arrived at the scene. No word how seriously the passenger was hurt.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.

