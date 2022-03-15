Downtown Topeka restaurant week to kick off in April featuring local eateries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is official, Downtown Topeka restaurant week will kick off in April featuring local eateries all over the area.

Downtown Topeka Inc. says it has finalized dates and is ready for a lively 2022 Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week. It said this year’s event is scheduled for April 15-24 while participating businesses offer special menu items, drink discounts and more.

“We’re proud to be part of Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week because it’s a great way to support local businesses and spur enthusiasm for our capital city’s downtown corridor,” said Seth Wagoner, CEO of AIM Strategies, downtown restaurant week’s presenting sponsor. “Iron Rail and The Pennant will both be participating, and we’ve got some exciting new drinks, dishes and events coming your way.”

Downtown Topeka said businesses include over a dozen downtown eateries and shops and it will continue to recruit participants. Current participants include:

Fedeli’s Steak and Pasta - 920 S Kansas Ave.

Townsite Cafe - 120 SW 6th Ave. Suite 3-130

The Tee Box - 906 S Kansas Ave.

Los Mandiles Rojos - 1003 SE Quincy St.

Hazel Hill - 724 S Kansas Ave.

Iron Rail - 705 S Kansas Ave.

The White Linen - 112 SW 6th Ave.

Nauling’s Texas BBQ and Soul Food - 1001 SE Quincy St.

Luis’ Place - 435 S Kansas Ave.

Leonard Meat - 105 NE Quincy St.

Shana Cake - 435 S Kansas Ave.

The Pennant - 915 S Kansas Ave.

The Celtic Fox - 118 SW 8th Ave.

Brew Bank - 822 S Kansas Ave.

Globe Indian Cuisine - 117 SE 10th Ave.

Axe and Ale - 115th SE 6th St.

“DTI is thrilled to be organizing this year’s Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week, with help from some great community partners,” said Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka Inc. “We hope to make downtown’s 2022 restaurant week the best yet and can’t wait to welcome visitors to the area for 10 days of food, fun and specially curated treats.”

DTI said Restaurant Week is part of a month-long celebration of Topeka’s dining opportunities during April. It said the Greater Topeka Partnership also plans to use its social media platforms to highlight restaurants in downtown, East Topeka, the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District, north Topeka and throughout the city’s westside. The campaign is meant to coincide with the NOTO Redbud Festival and NOTO in Bloom and will also uplift grassroots efforts in each area to spotlight worthwhile food and entertainment in the Capital City.

“I am excited to see Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week return! Coupled with the Redbud Festival in NOTO and new restaurants like Jefferson’s opening in the Sherwood area in April, Topeka is going to offer diners a treat this spring,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “The partnership is looking forward to shining a light on the diversity of our dining scene next month, because when Topeka’s small businesses thrive, our community thrives! If you come to Topeka hungry, you’re bound to leave happy.”

Participating restaurants and special offers can be found HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.