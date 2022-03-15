Douglas Co. deputies make three separate DUI arrests over weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After various accidents and traffic infractions, Douglas County deputies made three separate DUI arrests over the weekend.

On Monday, March 14, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says over the weekend, deputies made three separate DUI arrests.

Deputies said they arrested one person after a rollover crash with no injuries. They made another arrest after a vehicle was found stuck in a ditch on K-10 southeast of Lawrence.

The last arrest was made when a deputy saw a driver fail to maintain their lane before driving into Oak Hill Cemetery and turning off vehicle lights before the deputy made contact with the driver.

The Sheriff’s Office said Spring Break and St. Patrick’s Day coincide this week on Thursday and deputies encourage everyone to celebrate safely and plan ahead to avoid impaired driving. Deputies said securing a sober driver or using a ride share service are residents’ best options.

The Sheriff’s Office also said extra deputies will be on patrol Thursday as funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Impaired Driving Deterrence Program in order to target impaired drivers.

