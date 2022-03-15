Advertisement

Documentary of Fr. Emil Kapaun’s homecoming premiers Thursday

On Saturday, September 25, 2021, the remains of Fr. Emil Kapaun will return to his hometown of Pilsen, Kan.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A documentary about Fr. Emil Kapaun’s homecoming to Kansas will premier Thursday, March 17 at 9 a.m. on YouTube.

Kapaun was a Catholic priest from Pilsen, Kan. who served in WWII and Korea. He was captured in 1950 and died in captivity in 1951. His fellow prisoners told stories about Kapaun’s role in their survival and how he was heroic and saintly. He is now on a path to sainthood.

Last March, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified Kapaun’s remains, concluding after extensive research that he was among the unidentified soldiers buried in the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. In 2013, Kapaun was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions at the Battle of Unsan.

In September, thousands gathered to honor Kapaun as his remains made their way back to Kansas. They now rest inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Wichita.

