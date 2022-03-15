College students get hands on marketing experience

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - College students got a chance to test drive their career in advertising and marketing.

On Monday, students from Emporia State, Kansas State, the University of Kansas, and Benedictine College attended the 7th annual MB Piland career workshop. Students experienced a sample marketing strategy, hands-on creative exploration, critiques, and received tips on interviewing and social media.

“We do see this as a way to give back to the community,” said MB Piland CEO and President Martha Piland. “I certainly remember when I was a student and trying to imagine myself in a career. So certainly, it’s a service that way.”

Only six students are selected to attend, so if any students are interested in the workshop they must apply.

Bryan Gellings is a Junior at Benedictine College and saw the workshop as a good way to learn a different perspective.

" Never seen applied marketing, I’ve just kind of learned about it from consumer behavior and just intro classes, not from an Instagram perspective, but to a real-work perspective,” said Gellings. “Now when I apply to interviews, I can actually say I’ve seen a bit of how this works, I mean it is only one day - but one day more than a lot of people have.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.