Advertisement

City of Topeka to undergo redistricting this summer

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
By Isaac French
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To make sure each district has an equal population, the Topeka City Council will be taking a look at the current district map.

The process is set to kick off this summer.

Every 10 years, State Legislatures and local governing bodies redraw political boundaries following the U.S. Census to equalize population among electoral districts.

“Redistricting occurs to make sure every citizen’s voice is represented,” said Topeka City Attorney, Amanda Stanley. “In Topeka we have nine council districts and our goal is to make sure each council district represents nine percent of our population. So we try to make sure that each district is even. ”

City Attorney, Amanda Stanley, says the reasoning isn’t political, it’s to make sure each council member represents the same number of people.

“Its all about what demographics do we have, what incomes do we have, what kinds of jobs,” said Stanley. “Those are the things they’re looking at when grouping together, its not partisan.”

Topeka’s 2020 census show the city’s overall population has decreased, while each district fluctuated.

“We have a couple of districts who have lost around seven to eight percent of their population and then other districts who have gained four to five percent of their population,” said Stanley. “You will see some shifts in council districts and how big they are, to make up for nine percent of the population.”

Each city council member will select one person from their district to serve on a commission overseeing the process.

An overview and timeline for the process will be presented to the public at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
A single-vehicle crash Sunday night at S.W. 53rd and Valencia Road southwest of Topeka claimed...
Man, 19, killed in crash Sunday night southwest of Topeka
Three girls died and a man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon...
Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas
Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County...
Two arrested in south Topeka robbery Sunday morning
Comedian donates $10K to LGBTQ+ organization after Topeka church group protests outside his comedy show

Latest News

City of Topeka to undergo redistricting this summer
13 NEWS at 10 p.m. - clipped version
A vehicle went off the roundabout at SE Rice Rd. and Sycamore St. March 14, 2022.
Driver flees wreck that injures passenger
An accident at the roundabout at SE Rice Road and SE Sycamore Drive sent one person to the...
Driver drives off roundabout
A proposed cell tower site on the 6500 block of SW 21st became a source of contention for...
Shawnee Co. Commissioners delay action on proposed cell tower site