City of Topeka to undergo redistricting this summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To make sure each district has an equal population, the Topeka City Council will be taking a look at the current district map.

The process is set to kick off this summer.

Every 10 years, State Legislatures and local governing bodies redraw political boundaries following the U.S. Census to equalize population among electoral districts.

“Redistricting occurs to make sure every citizen’s voice is represented,” said Topeka City Attorney, Amanda Stanley. “In Topeka we have nine council districts and our goal is to make sure each council district represents nine percent of our population. So we try to make sure that each district is even. ”

City Attorney, Amanda Stanley, says the reasoning isn’t political, it’s to make sure each council member represents the same number of people.

“Its all about what demographics do we have, what incomes do we have, what kinds of jobs,” said Stanley. “Those are the things they’re looking at when grouping together, its not partisan.”

Topeka’s 2020 census show the city’s overall population has decreased, while each district fluctuated.

“We have a couple of districts who have lost around seven to eight percent of their population and then other districts who have gained four to five percent of their population,” said Stanley. “You will see some shifts in council districts and how big they are, to make up for nine percent of the population.”

Each city council member will select one person from their district to serve on a commission overseeing the process.

An overview and timeline for the process will be presented to the public at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.