Carbondale Police on the hunt for alleged City Hall vandals

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale police are on the hunt for the responsible parties of recent vandalism to City Hall.

The Carbondale Police took to Facebook on Monday to ask residents for information about the recent vandalism of City Hall.

City Hall staff said Clerks and the Public Works Department have been working hard to make improvements to the building to make it inviting to residents. One of the first improvements made was the installment of a sturdy rail to the side porch so residents had a safe place to stand outside.

On Monday, staff said they found one of the railings had been torn from the porch. The railing feet had been bent while the large bolts and concrete anchors were bent and broken off and the concrete of the porch has been broken.

Carbondale Police are looking for the alleged vandal who tore the railing off the side porch of City Hall on March 14, 2022. (Carbondale City Government)

Staff said they were disheartened to discover the vandalism and that someone felt it was appropriate or necessary.

CPD said if residents have any information about the vandalism, they should call them at 785-836-7377 or City Hall at 785-836-7108

