Boy, 9, among two killed Monday afternoon in Riley County crash

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people -- including a boy -- were killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Riley County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:56 p.m. at 6143 S. 32nd St., about a mile south of Ogden.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Stratus was eastbound on 32nd Street when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled onto its left side before striking a tree.

Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as Cornelia R. Jasper, 42, of Kansas City, Mo.

The passenger was identified as Gavin Jasper, 9, of Kansas City, Mo.

Both were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

