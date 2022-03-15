Advertisement

Man sentenced to 27+ years in prison for child sex crimes

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Monday that Charles Ferrier was bound...
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Monday that Charles Ferrier was bound over for trial in a sexual abuse case involving two minor females.(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a man pleaded guilty to child sex crimes in Shawnee Co. District Court, he was sentenced to over 27 years in prison.

Shawnee Co. Court records indicate Charles Ferrier has been sentenced to 267 months in prison - just over 22 years - and a consecutive term of 61 months - just over 5 years - with lifetime postrelease supervision and membership to the Offender Registration.

Ferrier was charged with rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child - intercourse with a child older than 14 but younger than 16 -, rape of a victim under 14-years-old, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a victim under 14 and three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child - lewd fondling or touching.

According to court records, Ferrier pleaded guilty to the rape charge and the aggravated indecent liberties with a child intercourse charge. The other charges were dismissed.

The investigation into Ferrier’s case began in 2015 when officials found evidence of sexual abuse of a girl between the ages of 8 and 9 between 2008 and 2009. A second investigation in 2020 found a second victim around the same age who had been abused between 2019 and 2020.

Both investigations and four of the felony charges were filed against Ferrier in November 2020.

