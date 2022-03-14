Warta retiring after 38 years at Bartlett & West

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bartlett & West’s CEO Keith Warta is retiring.

According to a release sent by Amber Larson, Sr. Marketing Manager at Bartlett & West, Warta will transition out of his role as CEO in July 2022.

The company says Warta will remain as Chairman of the Bartlett & West’s Board of Directors.

Warta joined Bartlett & West in 1984 as a project engineer. At the time, the company had 35 employees and just one location. Since then, Bartlett & West says Warta has helped grow the company to 350 employees, and 19 offices across 17 Midwest states.

Taking over will be Joe Caldwell, a 29-year-veteran with the company who most recently served as market leader and marketing director.

“This transition for Bartlett & West is made much easier thanks to Keith’s many years of visionary leadership,” said Caldwell.

