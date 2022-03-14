WalletHub ranks Lawrence #4 as best college basketball town

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -WalletHub puts Lawrence, KS 4th out of nearly 300 colleges considered for best college basketball town in the nation.

”So, that has to do with their performance over the last few years as well as this year especially. We looked at their wins so far as well as their division championships, conference championships. Also, things like Hall of Fame head coaches and then just how engaged the fans are in social media and also things like ticket prices,” said WalletHub analyst, Jill Gonzales.

They were also ranked third for most engaged fans, behind the University of North Carolina and Duke University.

One KU fan thinks they should get the top spot!

“I think they have the best fan base they are super and nosey and it’s exciting to be over there and watch the game,” said Calvin Kopp.

Gonzales says several factors go into the decision--

“It has to do with the number of Twitter followers, Facebook likes per capita, and social media mentions.”

WalletHub says some other characteristics of a good college basketball town includes fans knowing the rules of the game, and knowing what makes a good coach.

KU was also ranked 5th for best performing college basketball teams behind Baylor.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.