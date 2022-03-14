Advertisement

Two fires, one fatal, reported over the weekend in Greenwood County

One person was killed after two fires were reported over the weekend in Greenwood County, according to KVOE Radio.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EUREKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed after two fires were reported over the weekend in Greenwood County.

KVOE Radio said the first blaze was reported around 3:20 a.m. Saturday at a home at 916 N. Oak in Eureka.

The fire then moved to a second nearby structure, destroying both buildings.

Once the fire was put out, KVOE reports, a body was found inside one of the buildings.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t saying where the body was found and it hadn’t released the victim’s name as of early Monday.

Meanwhile, a pet was missing following another weekend fire in Greenwood County.

The second blaze was reported shortly before 1:20 a.m. Sunday at a residence at 311 W. Greenwood in Hamilton.

Greenwood County sheriff’s officials reported that both people inside the home were able to get out safely, but one pet was unaccounted for as of early Monday.

Both fires are under investigation by the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

