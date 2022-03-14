Topeka Zoo taking steps to protect resident birds from Avian Flu

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As migratory birds begin their post-winter journey north, the Topeka Zoo is ramping up efforts to keep the park’s waterfowl protected as they pass through.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI is affecting wild bird populations in the Midwest.

The zoo says they are most concerned for their pair of Trumpeter swans and how exposure from migrating birds could put their health at risk.

Officials say say several steps are being taken mitigate interactions with infected wildlife.

The Zoo says they have emptied coin feeders where the public has been allowed to purchase food to feed the native ducks and geese. Officials say they are also making staff change shoes while entering different work-spaces and not carrying organic materials between bird habitats.

“We will continue to monitor the spread of HPAI and make additional decisions as the outbreak continues,” said Dr. Shirley LLizo, VMD. “Our main focus is protecting the well-being of our birds.”

The Zoo says they will take more stringent measures if HPAI establishes in Shawnee Co., such as moving some outdoor birds indoors. Also, closing the Tropical Rainforest will also be considered.

“While no cases of avian influenza have been found in our Zoo, we want to be sure we are taking precautionary steps to protect the birds at the Topeka Zoo,” said Brendan Wiley, Zoo Director. “The worst-case scenario is it showing up in our collection. We will keep you updated if it begins to have a more drastic impact on our operations.”

HPAI is transmitted between birds through saliva, nasal discharge, feces, and fomites.

