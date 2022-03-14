Advertisement

Topeka sees jump in homeless population on 2022 report

The City of Topeka’s 2022 ‘Point in Time Homeless Count’ counted 365 people in the region...
The City of Topeka’s 2022 ‘Point in Time Homeless Count’ counted 365 people in the region without a home.(KBTX)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The homeless population in Topeka and Shawnee County has jumped back up after a drastic decrease in 2021.

The City of Topeka’s 2022 ‘Point in Time Homeless Count’ counted 365 people in the region without a home. Last year’s count found 298 people without a home, down over 100 people from 2020′s 401.

The City also reports 40 percent of those counted do not live in a shelter or transitional housing. That’s also up from the unsheltered 35 percent from the year before.

You can find the full results of the count here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
A single-vehicle crash Sunday night at S.W. 53rd and Valencia Road southwest of Topeka claimed...
Man, 19, killed in crash Sunday night southwest of Topeka
Three girls died and a man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon...
Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas
Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County...
Two arrested in south Topeka robbery Sunday morning
Comedian donates $10K to LGBTQ+ organization after Topeka church group protests outside his comedy show

Latest News

Over $6 million in funding will go to 10 rural counties to improve local roads, announced...
$6 million going towards road improvements for 10 rural counties
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
2 dead, 6-year-old Kan. girl injured after head-on crash
File image
KS State Bank reports losing nearly $200k in scam loan
(File)
Topeka Zoo taking steps to protect resident birds from Avian Flu