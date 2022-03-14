Topeka sees jump in homeless population on 2022 report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The homeless population in Topeka and Shawnee County has jumped back up after a drastic decrease in 2021.

The City of Topeka’s 2022 ‘Point in Time Homeless Count’ counted 365 people in the region without a home. Last year’s count found 298 people without a home, down over 100 people from 2020′s 401.

The City also reports 40 percent of those counted do not live in a shelter or transitional housing. That’s also up from the unsheltered 35 percent from the year before.

You can find the full results of the count here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.