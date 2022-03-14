Advertisement

Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas

Three girls died and a man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on US-54 highway in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINGSDOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three children from Iowa have died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on US-54 highway, about three miles southwest of Kingsdown.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis was westbound on US-54 when it went left of center for an unknown reason and struck a 2018 Freightliner semitrailer that was traveling east on US-54.

Three children in the Mercury were taken to Western Plains Regional Hospital in Dodge City, where all were pronounced dead.

The children were identified as Juno Clements, 12; Arabella Clements, 10; and Harper Clements, 7, all of Johnston, Iowa.

The patrol said Juno was wearing her seat belt and that Arabella and Harper weren’t wearing their seat belts.

The Mercury’s driver, David C. Clements, 43, of West Des Moines, Iowa, was transported to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with serious injuries. The patrol said Clements was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Ali Hassani, 30, of Portland, Ore., was reported uninjured. The patrol’s crash log didn’t indicate whether Hassani was wearing his seat belt.

