Thousands attend kids state wrestling championship in Topeka.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of people are in Topeka this weekend for the USA Wrestling Kansas kids State Championship.

Thousands of young wrestlers across the state came together for the wrestling championships.

Wrestlers were put to the ultimate test by going up against others who are the best in their own districts.

“It was a little hard to turn her because she tucked her arms in but she made me mad she pulled by my fingers so I turned her with a chicken wing,” said Madison Davidson from Washburn Rural.

Joe Knecht, coach’s manager for the tournament, says he’s overwhelmed by seeing the amount of people together and enjoying the sport once again.

“I believe this is the most we have ever had at the state tournament,” said Knecht. “That shows resiliency, there was a lot of concern because wrestling is a close contact sport and something like COVID really put a dent in us, but we snapped back and the numbers are showing that.”

He says interest in the sport is growing and now is the best time to get your kids involved.

