Advertisement

Teresa Cuevas family raising money for Kansas Ave. statue

Teresa Cuevas
Teresa Cuevas(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield said from an early age, she knew her grandmother was a star.

“When I was fifteen, I had the opportunity to go to a mariachi conference with her,” said Cuevas- Stubblefield. “I chose the conference and it was in San Antonia and it was wonderful because being able to see the acknowledgement she received.. she was treated like royalty when she came.”

Teresa Cuevas was a pioneer in the mariachi genre, she founded one of the first all-female mariachi bands right here in Topeka.

“Primarily mariachi music is performed by men, so they were breaking ground without even realizing it,” said Cuevas Stubblefield. “They became very popular, not as a novelty, but as true musicians people wanted to hear.”

In 1981, her band was at the Hyatt in Kansas City when the skywalk collapsed.

Four members were among those killed. Cuevas survived, and went on to inspire many.

Her family is now hoping to honor her legacy and help her inspire many more.

“There are several statues in downtown Topeka, there are currently about ten of famous Kansans like Cyrus K. Holiday, Ichabod.. and they’re all statues of men on Kansas Avenue and what were currently doing is raising money to honor my grandmother.”

The family is hoping to raise eighty thousand dollars to add a life-size bronze statue of Teresa to Kansas Avenue.

“It will be just along the Evergy Plaza just outside,” said Cuevas-Stubblefield. “We think it will be a great fit for my grandmother because she not only enjoyed performing for people but she loved watching people as she was performing.”

If you would like to donate to the statue click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Dion Jamal Green
Court rules man who killed pregnant Junction City woman to stay behind bars
From left to right: Kevin Spunaugle, Linda Spunaugle, Melissa Buckner, and Wilson Bachert
Four arrested after Osage Co. deputy finds drugs during traffic stop
Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County...
TPD investigates possible robbery in SW Topeka Sunday morning
Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas...
KU named No. 1 seed in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Latest News

Kansas guard Chandler Prater during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022...
KU women’s hoops earn first NCAA Tournament bid since 2013
K-State picked No. 9 seed in Women’s NCAA Tourney
K-State picked No. 9 seed in Women’s NCAA Tourney
Thousands attend kids state wrestling championship in Topeka.
Thousands attend kids state wrestling championship in Topeka
Thousands of people are in Topeka this weekend for the USA Wrestling Kansas kids State Championship.