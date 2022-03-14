Teresa Cuevas family raising money for Kansas Ave. statue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield said from an early age, she knew her grandmother was a star.

“When I was fifteen, I had the opportunity to go to a mariachi conference with her,” said Cuevas- Stubblefield. “I chose the conference and it was in San Antonia and it was wonderful because being able to see the acknowledgement she received.. she was treated like royalty when she came.”

Teresa Cuevas was a pioneer in the mariachi genre, she founded one of the first all-female mariachi bands right here in Topeka.

“Primarily mariachi music is performed by men, so they were breaking ground without even realizing it,” said Cuevas Stubblefield. “They became very popular, not as a novelty, but as true musicians people wanted to hear.”

In 1981, her band was at the Hyatt in Kansas City when the skywalk collapsed.

Four members were among those killed. Cuevas survived, and went on to inspire many.

Her family is now hoping to honor her legacy and help her inspire many more.

“There are several statues in downtown Topeka, there are currently about ten of famous Kansans like Cyrus K. Holiday, Ichabod.. and they’re all statues of men on Kansas Avenue and what were currently doing is raising money to honor my grandmother.”

The family is hoping to raise eighty thousand dollars to add a life-size bronze statue of Teresa to Kansas Avenue.

“It will be just along the Evergy Plaza just outside,” said Cuevas-Stubblefield. “We think it will be a great fit for my grandmother because she not only enjoyed performing for people but she loved watching people as she was performing.”

If you would like to donate to the statue click here.

