Shawnee Co. Commissioners delay action on proposed cell tower site

MISSION TWP., Kan. (WIBW) - A proposed 130 foot AT&T cell tower site in Mission Township has some residents concerned.

The Shawnee Co. Planning Commission recommended County Commissioners approve a conditional use permit for a site at 6540 SW 21st Street just west of the West Ridge Mall.

Following a public hearing at commissioners’ Monday meeting, however, action for the site was delayed.

“We don’t want this tower,” said Paula Pry, who lives near the site.

“When I walk out into my backyard I have a beautiful view of the woods and that beautiful view will be gone if the tower is built.”

Michael Ruffin, a regional Vice President for AT&T said the tower can offer better service to first responders and expand broadband access to people in the area.

“From the pandemic, there’s been an increased demand not just on AT&T’s network but all providers’ networks in terms of us being able to work remotely, learn from home as well as just sofa time with our loved ones,” he told commissioners.

”What this tower represents is increased technological advancements and 5G capability.”

Commissioners said state and federal laws affect what they could and could not consider in their decision.

Board Chair Aaron Mays made a motion to approve the permit.

The motion died after failing to get a second.

Mays told 13 NEWS he took the action as a way to gain other commissioners’ feelings toward the proposal.

“I feel like what we did today was delay things a bit, slow things down make sure everyone feels okay with what ends up happening,” he said.

The proposed site is in the Commissioner Bill Riphahn’s district.

He said the lack of action allows for more time for a thoughtful decision.

“A lot of people were opposed to this,” he said.

“I just want to make sure all the alternatives were looked into and we covered all the possibilities, it’s a big issue for the people that live in the area and I want to make sure we’re thorough in this decision.”

District 2 Commissioner Kevin Cook suggested AT&T reconsider the West Ridge Mall property as a tower site.

“I know we just put 5G towers on the Stormont Vail Events Center and we put it there to enhance the experience at the Events Center for the users,” he said.

“In terms of the West Ridge Mall, it seemed like a logical option for the people going there.”

AT&T representative Glen Klockey said the company discussed the option with the previous owners of the mall who were not interested in adding a tower.

Klockey said AT&T would reach out to the mall’s new owners.

Janet Carter, another resident who lives near the site, said she is content with commissioners’ decision for the time being.

“There is still so much so many other sites they can search out,” she said.

“I’m very relieved, at least right now it’s not going to be in this neighborhood.”

Further action on the permit is delayed until commissioners meet April 11th.

