Semi driver seriously injured in Finney rollover crash

A semtrailer driver suffered serious injuries when his vehicle crashed and rolled early...
A semtrailer driver suffered serious injuries when his vehicle crashed and rolled early Saturday in Finney County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A semitrailer driver suffered serious injuries when his vehicle crashed and rolled early Saturday in Finney County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 12:01 a.m. Saturday on US-83 highway, about 11 miles south of Garden City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Peterbilt semitrailer was traveling south on US-83 when it went off the right -- or west -- side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver, Brad J. Haskell, 50, of Clinton, Okla., was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City with serious injuries. The patrol said Haskell, who was alone in the rig, was wearing a seat belt.

