More than 400 potential jurors called for trial in Washburn football player’s murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jury selection got underway Monday in the trial for a man accused of killing a Washburn University football player.

Francisco Mendez is charged with 1st degree premeditated murder and four counts of attempted murder. The charges stem from a shooting in the early morning hours of April 28, 2019, near SW 13th and Lane.

Mendez also faces several aggravated robbery charges for incidents in the days before and after the shooting.

The shooting killed Washburn student athlete Dwane Simmons, and injured his teammate, Corey Ballentine.

Shawnee Co. District Court officials say 408 people were called specifically for this jury pool. Of those, 19 were excused in advance, while 190 others were retained for questioning. The other 199 either didn’t get their summons, or ignored it and didn’t show up.

Ballentine was chosen in the NFL draft earlier the night of the shooting. He testified at Mendez’ preliminary hearing that he, Simmons, and three other men were standing in a group outside a home when a car pulled up. Ballentine said someone in the car asked if they smoked marijuana, they replied they did not, and the car started to pull away. He says the car then came to a sudden stop, and gunfire started.

Ballentine was wounded in the buttocks. He recovered, and went on to play that season with the New York Giants.

The Mendez case has been delayed several times due to the pandemic.

Jury selection is expected to go into Tuesday afternoon.

