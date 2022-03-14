Monday night forecast: Stretch of nice weather persists

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs will remain mild all week long with sunshine returning tomorrow. Temperatures have been nice in the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly cloudy skies lasting through tonight. Temperatures will be a bit cooler tonight in the lower 30s after a weak cold front passes through this evening. Another nice day setting up for Tuesday.

Tonight: Some patchy drizzle is possible this evening mainly southeast of the turnpike. Lows in the low 30s. Winds NW/N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Warm and becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds N/NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be the warmest day his week as strong south winds take over the area at 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph. with these strong winds comes an increased risk for wildfire danger especially in Central Kansas. If you can, wait to burn over this next coming weekend after we get some moisture into the area.

Speaking of rain, we have a good widespread chance for rain showers beginning this Thursday evening. During the day Thursday should remain mostly dry with the bulk of the rain developing in the evening into Thursday night. Rainfall amounts right now should be between 0.25″ and 0.50″ inches with an isolated full inch possible in some points east. Afterwards, we clear things out on Friday with cloud cover exiting Friday morning clearing the way for a beautiful early spring weekend.

Spring officially begins on Sunday, March 20 at 10:33am.

Average high: 57. Average low: 34 (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Enjoy the week especially compared to what we had to deal with last week. There is a rain chance to end the week. As of now Thursday afternoon may have an impact on any outdoor plans you have otherwise most of the rain will likely be after sunset Thursday and mainly out of the area by sunrise Friday.

