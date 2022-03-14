Monday forecast: A mild week ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a significant warm-up over the weekend, starting out in the single digits Saturday morning and ending in the 70s Sunday afternoon, highs remain mild all week.

The main hazards this week will be rain to end the work week as well as another storm system late in the weekend into early next week. Other than that, gusts 20-30 mph at times this week which will have to be monitored for the increased fire danger threat will be the only other hazard to monitor.

Normal High: 56/Normal Low: 34 (WIBW)

Today: Some sun early otherwise clouds will quickly increase with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Some patchy drizzle is possible this evening mainly southeast of the turnpike however we’re only talking a trace to as much as 0.05″ so it’s more of a nuisance precipitation chance, nothing that’s going to have much of an impact. Lows in the 30s. Winds NW/N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: This may end up being the nicest day of the week with winds relatively light compared to the rest of the week and temperatures slightly above average for this time of year. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds N/NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s with gusts up to 25 mph. Humidity shouldn’t be terrible but it will be monitored for a potential fire danger risk.

The storm system that will bring rain to the area will come in late Thursday into Thursday night with mainly dry conditions by Friday morning. This will set-up a more seasonal end to the work week before warming back up this weekend. While Sunday will be slightly warmer, it’ll come with more wind in advance of the next storm system which will bring more rain by Monday.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the week especially compared to what we had to deal with last week. There is a rain chance to end the week. As of now Thursday afternoon may have an impact on any outdoor plans you have otherwise most of the rain will likely be after sunset Thursday and mainly out of the area by sunrise Friday.



Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.