Man, 19, killed in crash Sunday night southwest of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night just southwest of Topeka, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Killian J. Vincent.

According to Shawnee County sheriff’s officials, the crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. at S.W. 53rd and Valencia Road.

Sheriff’s officials said a red 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was northbound on S.W. Valencia Road when it failed to navigate the curve onto eastbound S.W. 53rd Street.

The Toyota left the roadway and struck a tree, sheriff’s spokeswoman Abigail Christian said.

Sheriff’s officials said Vincent was a front-seat passenger in the truck.

The 16-year-old male driver and the 18-year-old male back-seat passenger were transported to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Christian said the driver was wearing his seat belt. It wasn’t immediately known if Vincent and the other passenger were wearing their seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.