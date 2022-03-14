Advertisement

KU women’s hoops earn first NCAA Tournament bid since 2013

Kansas guard Chandler Prater during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022...
Kansas guard Chandler Prater during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU women’s basketball earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will take on No. 9 seed Georgia Tech in the opening round.

The Jayhawks (20-9) will tip off Friday in Stanford, California. This marks KU’s first trip to the Big Dance in eight years.

After being picked to finish last in the Big 12 preseason poll, KU earned their most conference wins in 22 seasons.

KU head coach and Big 12 Coach of the Year Brandon Schneider recently signed a new four-year contract with the Jayhawks.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Dion Jamal Green
Court rules man who killed pregnant Junction City woman to stay behind bars
From left to right: Kevin Spunaugle, Linda Spunaugle, Melissa Buckner, and Wilson Bachert
Four arrested after Osage Co. deputy finds drugs during traffic stop
Karlie Phelps and young Nicholas Ecker
Mom charged in Shawnee toddler’s arson fire death accused of intimidating witness
Kansas hospital reports 0 COVID patients for first time in 2 years

Latest News

K-State picked No. 9 seed in Women’s NCAA Tourney
K-State picked No. 9 seed in Women’s NCAA Tourney
Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas...
KU named No. 1 seed in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Washburn beats Minnesota Duluth in NCAA Tournament
Washburn beats Minnesota Duluth in NCAA Tournament