KU women’s hoops earn first NCAA Tournament bid since 2013

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU women’s basketball earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will take on No. 9 seed Georgia Tech in the opening round.

The Jayhawks (20-9) will tip off Friday in Stanford, California. This marks KU’s first trip to the Big Dance in eight years.

After being picked to finish last in the Big 12 preseason poll, KU earned their most conference wins in 22 seasons.

KU head coach and Big 12 Coach of the Year Brandon Schneider recently signed a new four-year contract with the Jayhawks.

Two words that have never sounded so good…



𝐋𝐄𝐓’𝐒 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄 💃 pic.twitter.com/OyqcxqFayJ — Kansas Women's Basketball (@KUWBball) March 14, 2022

