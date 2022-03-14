Advertisement

KS State Bank reports losing nearly $200k in scam loan

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - KS State Bank in Manhattan has reported losing nearly $200,000 after loaning money to who they thought was a vendor.

Riley Co. Police say officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 1000 block of Westloop Pl. in Manhattan on Friday, March 11th.

According to the report, KS State Bank reported approximately $190,000 in losses after the bank “had loaned money to a vendor which was not returned after discovering the request was possibly fraudulent.”

Riley Co. Police declined to comment further on the matter.

KS State Bank representative Ed Klimek told 13 NEWS this is an ongoing investigation and was unable to comment.

