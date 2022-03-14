K-State picked No. 9 seed in Women’s NCAA Tourney

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State women are going dancing.

The Wildcats were named a No. 9 seed in the Bridgeport Region. They’ll take on No. 8 seed Washington State Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina in the opening round.

Jeff Mittie’s squad enters March Madness 19-12 (9-9 Big 12).

The ‘Cats led by 6′6″ junior center Ayoka Lee, who is averaging 22.4 points per game — good for seventh-best in the nation.

‘CATS ARE GOING DANCING! 💃🏻



Kansas State was named an 9th seed in the Bridgeport Region and will face 8th seed Washington State in the first round. #KStateWBB pic.twitter.com/UcgHqO9hMQ — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) March 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.