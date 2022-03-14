‘Hail Satan:’ Police investigate Wellington church vandalism
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department Sunday, March 13, reached out to the public in its effort to find out who vandalized a church in the community.
The vandalism, to the front of the St. Anthony/St. Rose Church, includes a spray-painted note, “Hail Satan,” on the front doors, with two spray-painted symbols that appear to be inverted crosses.
Anyone with information about the vandalism should call the Wellington Police Department at 620-326-3331 or submit a tip through Wellington/Sumner County Crime Stoppers: www.p3tips.com
