Fort Riley updates its face mask policy when indoors

By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With new CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidance putting much of the country out of high community transmission levels, Fort Riley changed its policies on Monday.

Fort Riley’s Brig. Gen. Frank Stanco, the acting senior commanding general, published COVID-19 General Order update #15 detailing the facemask policy.

According to a Facebook post from Fort Riley, the policy follows guidance placed by the CDC and the Department of Defense (DOD). It requires continuous facemasks to be worn in public buildings or indoor military workspaces when the community COVID-19 level is high or substantial.

On March 14, the Fort Riley community level is at medium.

Masks are now optional for fully vaccinated people inside most Fort Riley facilities. Unvaccinated personnel still must wear masks indoors, and in non-socially distanced outdoor settings.

However, regardless of vaccination status, everyone must wear masks at any medical facilities and child and youth service buildings, including daycares.

