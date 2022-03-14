Advertisement

Crews respond to report of house fire Monday morning in East Topeka

Crews were responding to a report of a fire Monday morning at a residence in the 2500 block of...
Crews were responding to a report of a fire Monday morning at a residence in the 2500 block of S.E. Golden Avenue in East Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a fire Monday morning at an East Topeka residence.

The blaze was reported around 10:47 a.m. at a townhouse in the 2500 block of S.E. Golden.

Initial reports indicated an occupant of the home reported flames were present in the back of the residence.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County...
Two arrested in south Topeka robbery Sunday morning
A single-vehicle crash Sunday night at S.W. 53rd and Valencia Road southwest of Topeka claimed...
Man, 19, killed in crash Sunday night southwest of Topeka
Three girls died and a man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon...
Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas
Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas...
KU named No. 1 seed in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Latest News

A single-vehicle crash Sunday night at S.W. 53rd and Valencia Road southwest of Topeka claimed...
Man, 19, killed in crash Sunday night southwest of Topeka
Comedian donates $10K to LGBTQ+ organization after Topeka church group protests outside his comedy show
One person was killed after two fires were reported over the weekend in Greenwood County,...
Two fires, one fatal, reported over the weekend in Greenwood County
A semtrailer driver suffered serious injuries when his vehicle crashed and rolled early...
Semi driver seriously injured in Finney rollover crash