Crews respond to injury crash late Sunday in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash late Sunday in central Topeka.

The collision was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday at S.W. 17th and Central Park Avenue.

At least one person was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

The extent of that person’s injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Police were investigating whether alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

