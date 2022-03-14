Advertisement

Crews respond to injury crash late Sunday in central Topeka

Crews responded to an injury crash late Sunday at S.W. 17th and Central Park Avenue in central...
Crews responded to an injury crash late Sunday at S.W. 17th and Central Park Avenue in central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash late Sunday in central Topeka.

The collision was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday at S.W. 17th and Central Park Avenue.

At least one person was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

The extent of that person’s injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Police were investigating whether alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County...
TPD investigates possible robbery in SW Topeka Sunday morning
Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas...
KU named No. 1 seed in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Electrical fire causes $30K in damages to central Topeka home
A Topeka native and Shawnee Heights High School graduate Dan Cnossen wins gold at Paralympics....
Topeka native and Shawnee Heights grad brings home a gold from the 2022 Paralympics

Latest News

Three girls died and a man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon...
Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Teresa Cuevas
Teresa Cuevas family raising money for Kansas Ave. statue
Kansas guard Chandler Prater during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022...
KU women’s hoops earn first NCAA Tournament bid since 2013