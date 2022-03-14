Advertisement

Comedian donates $10K to LGBTQ+ organization after Topeka church group protests outside his comedy show

Tom Segura set to return to Victory Theatre next summer
(tcw-wfie)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stand-up comedian, Tom Segura, is pledging $10,000 in donations to an LGBTQ+ organization after a church group held signs in protest outside his comedy show in Topeka.

Segura made a stop in the capital city Sunday night on his “Tom Segura: I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour.”

In an Instagram story posted before the 7 p.m. show, the comedian said members of the Westboro Baptist Church were protesting outside. The Westboro church, based in Topeka, is known for their controversial protests of the LGBTQ+ community.

Segura said in light of the protests he will donate $10,000 to the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ suicide prevention organization.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County...
Two arrested in south Topeka robbery Sunday morning
Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas...
KU named No. 1 seed in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Electrical fire causes $30K in damages to central Topeka home
A Topeka native and Shawnee Heights High School graduate Dan Cnossen wins gold at Paralympics....
Topeka native brings home gold from the 2022 Paralympics

Latest News

A 19-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night near S.W. 53rd and Valencia...
Man, 19, killed in crash Sunday night southwest of Topeka
One person was killed after two fires were reported over the weekend in Greenwood County,...
Two fires, one fatal, reported over the weekend in Greenwood County
A semtrailer driver suffered serious injuries when his vehicle crashed and rolled early...
Semi driver seriously injured in Finney rollover crash
Three girls died and a man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon...
Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas