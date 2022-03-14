Comedian donates $10K to LGBTQ+ organization after Topeka church group protests outside his comedy show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stand-up comedian, Tom Segura, is pledging $10,000 in donations to an LGBTQ+ organization after a church group held signs in protest outside his comedy show in Topeka.

Segura made a stop in the capital city Sunday night on his “Tom Segura: I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour.”

In an Instagram story posted before the 7 p.m. show, the comedian said members of the Westboro Baptist Church were protesting outside. The Westboro church, based in Topeka, is known for their controversial protests of the LGBTQ+ community.

Segura said in light of the protests he will donate $10,000 to the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ suicide prevention organization.

