Advertisement

Affection from a dog is medicinal, new study says

Man's best friend may just be a doctor's best friend, too.
Man's best friend may just be a doctor's best friend, too.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study proves what dog lovers could have already told you. Man’s best friend makes them feel better.

The study published in the scientific journal, PLOS ONE, suggested that dogs may also be a doctor’s best friend.

In the research paper, Canadian doctors used therapy dogs to comfort people being treated in the emergency room for pain.

Patients who spent 10 minutes with a therapy dog in the emergency room reported less pain than those getting conventional treatment alone.

The study appears to be the first of its kind to test the use of therapy dogs in this setting.

Researchers theorize the dogs relieve anxiety and depression and offer emotional support, which may change how some patients experience pain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County...
Two arrested in south Topeka robbery Sunday morning
Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas...
KU named No. 1 seed in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Electrical fire causes $30K in damages to central Topeka home
A Topeka native and Shawnee Heights High School graduate Dan Cnossen wins gold at Paralympics....
Topeka native brings home gold from the 2022 Paralympics

Latest News

A 19-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night near S.W. 53rd and Valencia...
Man, 19, killed in crash Sunday night southwest of Topeka
An agreement on the safety and security of nuclear sites in Ukraine is urgently needed, IAEA...
Atomic agency chief urges talks on nuclear safety in Ukraine
Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the...
Comedian Pete Davidson is going into space
Comedian donates $10K to LGBTQ+ organization after Topeka church group protests outside his comedy show