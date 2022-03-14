Advertisement

$6 million going towards road improvements for 10 rural counties

Over $6 million in funding will go to 10 rural counties to improve local roads, announced Monday by Governor Laura Kelly.(PIXABAY)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $6 million in funding will go to 10 rural counties to improve local roads, announced Monday by Governor Laura Kelly.

Governor Kelly’s office says the funds will come from a federally funded state/local partnership called the Kansas High Risk Rural Roads (HRRR) Program. Kelly’s office reported that the 10 projects selected were out of more than 40 applications seeking $21 million in federal funds.

“These improvements are vital to maintaining the infrastructure as many Kansans depend on rural roadways,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Our rural roads are an important component to the local and state economy. Programs like this ensure that commerce flows and Kansas families can travel the state safely.”

There are two categories for each project to fall under, either systemic or site-specific. Kelly’s office said that systemic projects are any that surround a local roadway network.

According to Kelly’s office, any systemic projects will be 100% federally funded, while site projects will be 90% federally funded. Governor Kelly’s office further said that the counties will have to make up the difference, if necessary.

“Recognizing that Kansans use local roads to reach state highways, KDOT partners with cities and counties to help improve local infrastructure,” Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz said. “Working together provides opportunities for communities to strengthen their local road network to improve connections across the state.”

SITE SPECIFIC:
Edwards Co.Install aggregate shoulders on 260th Avenue/270th Avenue from Kiowa County line to U.S. 50$733,500
Finney Co.Extend culverts and add rumble strips on VFW Road from Maple Street to U.S. 50$206,000
Lyon Co.Install aggregate shoulders and flatten side slopes on Road F between U.S. 56 and Road 245$949,000
Mitchell Co.Upgrade guardrail on 130 Road (Waconda Lake Causeway Road) between K Road and the south city limits of Cawker City$1,899,000
Ness Co.Update guardrail and install object markers on J Road between 20 Road and K-96$454,500
Wabaunsee Co.Install pavement markings, aggregate shoulders, upgrade guardrail and remove obstructions from clear zone on Mission Valley Road between K-4 and Harveyville Road$288,000
SYSTEMIC
SPECIFIC:
Greenwood Co.Upgrade signing on all major collectors east of K-99$399,000
Nemaha Co.Upgrade signing on all major collectors north of U.S. 36$340,000
Reno Co.Upgrade signing on all major and minor collectors west of K-14$561,000
Russell Co.Upgrade signing on all major collectors north of I-70 and west of U.S. 281$249,000
OVERALL TOTAL:$6,079,000

