Advertisement

2 dead, 6-year-old Kan. girl injured after head-on crash

A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.(MGN Online)
By JC Post
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN CO., Kan. (JC Post) - Two people died in an accident just after 6:30 a.m. Monday in Allen County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gordon Edward Lane, 62, Ottawa, was southbound on U.S. 169 one mile east of Humboldt.

The pickup traveled left of center and struck a northbound 2019 Ford F150 driven by Jaime Lynn Ellis, 45, Iola, head-on.

Lane and Ellis were pronounced dead at the scene and were transported to Frontier Forensics.

EMS transported passengers in the Ford David Daniel Glaze, 42, Carbondale to Overland Park Regional Medical and a 6-year-old girl from Iola to Children’s Mercy. All four were properly restrained according to the KHP.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
A single-vehicle crash Sunday night at S.W. 53rd and Valencia Road southwest of Topeka claimed...
Man, 19, killed in crash Sunday night southwest of Topeka
Three girls died and a man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon...
Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas
Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County...
Two arrested in south Topeka robbery Sunday morning
Comedian donates $10K to LGBTQ+ organization after Topeka church group protests outside his comedy show

Latest News

Over $6 million in funding will go to 10 rural counties to improve local roads, announced...
$6 million going towards road improvements for 10 rural counties
File image
KS State Bank reports losing nearly $200k in scam loan
(File)
Topeka Zoo taking steps to protect resident birds from Avian Flu
The State Department says it’s paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour...
US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat