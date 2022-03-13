TPD investigates possible robbery in SW Topeka Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a possible robbery that happened Sunday morning in Southwest Topeka.

On March 13, 2022, at approximately 6:56 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of SW 37th Terrace on the report of a possible robbery that occurred at a different location earlier in the day.

TPD says officers arrived on the scene and were able to determine the robbery took place in the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

Topeka Police says officers responded to that location where they were able to locate a crime scene and other parties involved.

Those parties were brought to the Law Enforcement Center for interviews as the investigation continued to unfold.

Taurean Ross, 29, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the below-listed charge:

 Aggravated Robbery

 Possession of Methamphetamine

 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Christina Wallace, 37, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charge:

 Aggravated Robbery

 Promoting the Sale of Sexual Relations

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers or email telltpd@topeka.org.

