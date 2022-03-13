Topekans celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the annual parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans gathered in downtown Topeka Saturday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

After the parade last year was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Topekans were ready for some normalcy.

“It’s super awesome, it’s nice to see all the floats and the creativity that everyone puts together and the kids get excited,” said Sierra Moore.

The parade on Kansas Avenue is just one of the many festivities.

“The Celtic Fox, they usually do all Irish food and have a lot of drinks. There’s usually some live music -- Evergy Plaza now that it’s open, we just came from there,” said Moore. “There was a fire pit and drinks and face painting and all that good stuff, so it seems like a lot more with all the new businesses downtown as well which is nice.”

Trace Brungardt said, “They have food, some makeup, and kids activities but a lot of good stuff for kids of all ages”

The annual event included an Irish fest at Evergy Plaza that brought a sea of green together.

“This is a wonderful way to bring the community together, we really enjoy it and it seems like all of Topeka does too,” said Susan Sipe who was with her son’s family.

A performance by the Driscoll School of Irish Dance followed the parade.

