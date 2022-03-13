Topeka native and Shawnee Heights grad brings home a gold from the 2022 Paralympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China. (WIBW) - A Topeka native and Shawnee Heights High School graduate Dan Cnossen wins gold at Paralympics.

This was Cnossen’s only medal in this games, after bringing home a gold, 4 silvers, and a bronze in 2018.

He was a navy seal, who was wounded in Afghanistan, resulting in the loss of his legs.

According to Team USA, Team USA won its first-ever mixed relay gold to close out the cross-country competition at the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on Sunday at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, China.

The article said Team USA’s 4x2.5-kilometer mixed relay featured Oksana Masters, Sydney Peterson, Dan Cnossen, and Jake Adicoff guided by Sam Wood. They stormed to a 25:59.3 gold-medal finish.

In the article, China took silver in 26:25.3, and Team Canada captured bronze in 27:00.6. Defending world and Paralympic champions Ukraine finished fourth.

“I could not be more proud and more excited,” Cnossen said. “Really, it’s an honor to be part of this team knowing the caliber of athletes that I got to ski with.”

It also said, Cnossen, 41, became the most seasoned medalist for Team USA in Beijing. The gold-medal win also earned Masters a place in the history books as the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian with 14 career Winter Paralympic medals.

“It’s not just one athlete carrying the load,” Cnossen said. “We have really, really strong athletes in all the categories. For me, I didn’t have some of the individual success here that I’ve had in the past, but it just goes to show when you get to be part of a team that lifts the performance.

