Sunday night forecast: Warmer tonight with increasing clouds Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today felt great with plenty of sun and a nice south breeze for many in Northeast Kansas. The winds were a bit stronger south of I-70, but the day was still comfortable as we nudge a little closer to spring. We stay warmer tonight with temperatures in the low 40s. Cloud cover will increase tomorrow as our next system makes its way into Kansas. Other than some spotty rain showers mainly south of I-70 and east of Highway 75 tomorrow should be another comfortable day with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s and winds becoming northwest at 10 to 15 mph late in the day. For your reference, our normal high temperature for this time is 57º.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy with a low chance for an isolated rain shower. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph becoming NW.

We continue out stretch of nice weather for the extent of this week. The sun returns quickly on Tuesday as our Monday system pushes south and east out of the area. Temperatures remain in the low 60s with winds nearly calm if not for a light north breeze at times. Tuesday night will be around 40º.

High fire danger becomes a concern again on Wednesday as temperatures soar into the mid 70s and south winds rip through Kansas at 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Humidity may be a little higher, although we will still be fairly dry. Wednesday night stays warm in the upper 40s. The sky turns cloudy on Thursday morning as a stronger rain system moves into the area providing a decent chance widespread rain on Thursday afternoon.

Rain could begin Thursday afternoon, however most of the activity should hold off until later in the day and evening. Thunderstorms are not looking likely with this rain chance, but we could see some pockets of moderate rainfall. The rain will exit the region by Friday morning with clouds decreasing through the day Friday. Friday’s high temperatures should be around our normal in the mid 50s.

There is a chance for another area of low pressure to enter Kansas next Monday or Tuesday providing another chance for rain. We will continue to update as this tracks closer, but for now get out and enjoy the week of nice weather!

