Sunday forecast: We kick off the week with 60s and sunshine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We start the new week with very nice weather. Today will be in the 60s with mostly sunny to sunny skies and winds from the south at 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. There is an elevated risk for fire danger this afternoon with the stronger winds. Overnight temperatures only get down to around 40º. A weak front will pass through Monday afternoon providing a chance for an isolated rain shower or two especially in the southeast.

Today: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy with a low chance for an isolated rain shower. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph becoming NW.

The weak boundary that moves through Monday afternoon will increase out cloud coverage and lower our temperatures a few degrees as well as provide some folks with an isolated rain shower mainly in eastern and southern Kansas. Most places will stay dry.

We rebound quickly on Tuesday with temperatures back in the 60s and skies clearing. We hit 70 by Wednesday with winds being breezy in the afternoon from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph possible. Another front moves in on Thursday increasing our cloud cover through the day and increasing our chances for rain in the afternoon into Thursday night. The system looks to provide us with an area-wide rainfall event with light to moderate rain expected at this time.

For now, get outside and enjoy the nice week ahead!

