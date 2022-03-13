Royal Valley finishes as 3A State Runner-ups

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Royal Valley’s incredible season comes just short of a State Title. The Panthers lost 51-41 against Hesston, the defending Boys 3A State Champions.

Royal Valley gave every effort possible to come home with a State Title. The Panthers trailed 37-25 at the end of the third quarter. But, a 7-2 run had Royal Valley down by only 7 with 5 minutes left.

Brady Klotz had a sensational game for the Panthers, leading the team with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Nahcs Wahwassuck was exceptional as well in his final game, scoring 16 points.

However, the Hesston lead proved insurmountable and the Panthers finish the season 24-2 and 3A Boys State Runner-Ups.

