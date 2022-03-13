Plane diverted in Wichita due to unruly passenger

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Wichita Airport Authority, a flight from Hunstville, Alabama, was diverted to Wichita on its way to Denver, Colorado, on Sunday. The plane was diverted to Eisenhower National Airport due to a passenger not complying with the airline’s guidelines.

In Huntsville, Alabama, our Gray station reports that one person on the plane witnessed another passenger was being unruly. Fellow passenger Zara Lowry said the person refused to wear a mask, asked for additional alcoholic beverages, and used curse words around families.

The Wichita airport police couldn’t offer specific information but confirmed that the flight went on its way to Denver after the incident.

